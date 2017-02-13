Collider Unboxed: Alien Warrior From Sideshow Collectibles

0

Watch as John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, and Tiffany Smith unbox and review the Alien Warrior Hot Toys figure from Sideshow Collectibles. In this new video series, your favorite Collider Video hosts will break down and discuss the beautiful artwork and design of some of the world’s best hot toys. This is Collider Unboxed

A little back story about the Alien, also referred to as “Xenomorph XX121″—it’s the extraterrestrial species and monstrous antagonist of the Alien film series. The creature isn’t your usual, run of the mill extraterrestrial race found in most science-fiction movies as they lack the ability for any civilized thought. They are weapons, pure and simple and bred by the Engineers, as seen in the prequel movie Prometheus. The life cycle involves three stages: the egg, which unleashes a parasite or “face-hugger” that plants a larvae inside a living host. The third stage gives way to a “chest burster” after a short incubation period that rapidly matures from juvenile to adult within hours. The Alien design is credited to Swiss surrealist and artist H. R. Giger, who originated the design in a lithograph titled Necronom IV. The practical effects were then handle by future E.T. creator Carlo Rambaldi, who gave life to the monstrosity with the help of a 7 foot Nigerian actor named Bolaji Badejo. The iconic creature made its debut in 1979’s Alien directed by Ridley Scott and reappeared again over 5 subsequent films including the much maligned Alien vs Predator spin-off movies.

The Alien Warrior figure from Sideshow Collectibles is a sixth scale figure by Hot Toys.