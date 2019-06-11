Exclusive ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Blu-ray Clip Takes Viewers Behind the Kansas Bar

0

Alita: Battle Angel is one of those movies that demands to be seen on the big screen. If you happened to miss it in theaters, the next best option is to check it out on home video where you’ll get bonus behind-the-scenes looks at the making of Robert Rodriguez‘s latest flick. And we just so happen to have a clip from one of the Blu-ray’s many special features available to check out today!

The clip takes us behind the scenes of the Kansas Bar and the action sequence that takes place there. The featurette reveals that the set was actually built in Rodriguez’s Austin studio because a different version of the bar was used in his From Dusk Till Dawn TV series. Rodriguez himself talks about recreating the manga for the bar fight scene with exacting detail. Plus, manga creator Yukito Kishiro reveals how the famous setting got its name!

Take a look at our exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at the Alita: Battle Angel Blu-ray clip:

And here’s all the special features that await you on the Alita: Battle Angel Blu-ray:

Alita’s World – get a deeper look into the world of Alita: Battle Angel with these dynamic motion comics. The Fall – a look back at the terrible war that almost destroyed two planets and set the stage for the cyborg warrior Alita’s return 300 years later. Iron City – Hugo gives a guided tour of the Iron City he knows, showing off its dark corners and broken-down neighborhoods. What it Means to be a Cyborg – hunter-warrior Zapan tracks his mark across Iron City while musing about what it means to be a cyborg. Rules of the Game – A high-octane “crash course” in Motorball, introducing the rules, game-play, and the top-ranked players and their arsenal of weapons.

– get a deeper look into the world of Alita: Battle Angel with these dynamic motion comics. From Manga to Screen – a behind-the-scenes look into the origins of Yukito Kishiro’s beloved manga, “Gunnm,” and the long road to bring it to life on the big screen.

– a behind-the-scenes look into the origins of Yukito Kishiro’s beloved manga, “Gunnm,” and the long road to bring it to life on the big screen. Evolution of Alita – how Alita was brought to life, from the casting of Rosa Salazar, to performance capture, and final VFX by WETA Digital.

– how Alita was brought to life, from the casting of Rosa Salazar, to performance capture, and final VFX by WETA Digital. Motorball – go inside Iron City’s favorite pastime, from the origins and evolution of the sport, to rules on how the game is played.

– go inside Iron City’s favorite pastime, from the origins and evolution of the sport, to rules on how the game is played. James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez and cast Q&A moderated by Jon Landau

Robert Rodriguez’s 10 Minute Cooking School: Chocolate – a cooking lesson on how to make delicious chocolate like that seen in the movie.

– a cooking lesson on how to make delicious chocolate like that seen in the movie. 2005 Art Compilation (2019) – James Cameron’s original compilation of concept art for the then-titled “Battle Angel: Alita,” presented with new voiceover and music.

– James Cameron’s original compilation of concept art for the then-titled “Battle Angel: Alita,” presented with new voiceover and music. Scene Deconstruction – view three different stages of the production – the original live action performance capture, the animation stage, and the final Weta VFX from four different scenes I Don’t Even Know My Own Name Just an Insignificant Girl I’m a Warrior Aren’t I? Kansas Bar

– view three different stages of the production – the original live action performance capture, the animation stage, and the final Weta VFX from four different scenes

The home entertainment release will be available on Digital July 9th and on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray and DVD July 23rd.