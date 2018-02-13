Fox Pushes Back ‘Alita’ and ‘The Predator’; Dates ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ Sequel

0

Fox is switching around some of the dates on its calendar. The biggest move is taking Alita: Battle Angel out of the summer and moving it into December. The movie was originally slated to open on July 20th, but now it will hit theaters on December 21st. That’s going to put it up against Aquaman and the Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee, which is some serious competition for the manga adaptation. The movie stars Rosa Salazar as an android who wants to find her place in the world.

The studio has also pushed back Shane Black’s reboot The Predator. Official plot details are still scarce, but the upcoming reboot has an impressive cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Jane, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jacob Tremblay. The movie was originally set to open on August 3rd, but Fox has now set it for September 14th. That will put The Predator up against the action film Alpha, the Mandy Moore thriller The Darkest Minds, and Stephen Merchant’s new comedy Fighting with My Family.

Fox is also looking ahead past 2018. They’ve set the Murder on the Orient Express sequel, Death on the Nile, for November 8, 2019, which will give the film the same release frame as the original. Considering that the movie made $349 million worldwide off a budget of $55 million, that’s not a bad strategy. Kenneth Branagh is set to return as director and as iconic detective Hercule Poirot.

Finally, the studio has set March 5, 2021 as the date for Blue Sky’s new animated movie Foster. There are currently no details on the movie. It will be interesting to see what happens to Blue Sky if Fox’s merger with Disney goes through since Disney won’t need another animation studio when they’ve already got Disney Animation Studios and Pixar churning out massive hits.