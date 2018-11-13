New ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Trailer Plays Up the James Cameron Influence

0

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi film Alita: Battle Angel, and you’d be forgiven for assuming this was a new movie directed by James Cameron even though he’s only a producer on the movie. To be fair, Cameron almost directed this film over a decade ago, as he was weighing it against an original story called Avatar as his next project. We know, of course, that Cameron chose Avatar instead, but Alita: Battle Angel is finally coming to fruition with Cameron’s guidance and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) in the director’s chair.

Based on the graphic novel series Battle Angel Alita by Yukito Kishiro, the story takes place in the 26th century and revolves around an amnesiac female cyborg who is rescued from a scrapyard by a doctor, rebuilt, and then set on a path of hunting down vicious criminals. The visual effects are undoubtedly impressive, as showcased in this new trailer, but I’m still wondering who exactly this movie is for. It’s possible Fox is wondering the same thing, as the film was originally scheduled for release in July 2018, then they pushed it to Christmas, and most recently opted to release the film on Valentine’s Day of next year.

As I mentioned, this trailer does really play up Cameron’s influence on the whole thing, and it’s a more elegant trailer than the ones we’ve previously seen. But I’m still dubious there’s much of an audience for the Pinocchio story about an anime robot. Though maybe I’m wrong.

Check out the new trailer for Alita: Battle Angel below. The film stars Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Keean Johnson, and Ed Skrein. Alita: Battle Angel hits theaters on February 14, 2019.