First ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Trailer Reveals Robert Rodriguez’s Crazy Sci-Fi Adaptation

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for Alita: Battle Angel. Based on the graphic novel series Battle Angel Alita by Yukito Kishiro, the story takes place in the 26th century and revolves around an amnesiac female cyborg who is rescued from a scrapyard by a doctor, rebuilt, and then set on a path of hunting down vicious criminals. This movie has been in the works for a very long time, with James Cameron coming thisclose to directing in the mid-2000s before choosing Avatar as his next project instead. Cameron remains involved as a producer while Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Machete) directs.

This thing looks bonkers, and now it’s crystal clear why Cameron was considering directing this in the first place. The choice to make your protagonist a photo-real CG creation interacting with actual human characters is mighty ambitious, and I can say with certainty this doesn’t look like anything Robert Rodriguez has done before. I don’t know if it’ll be good, but it definitely seems like it’ll at least be interesting.

Check out the Alita: Battle Angel trailer below. The film stars Rosa Salazar, Eiza González, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Christoph Waltz, Jackie Earle Haley, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Casper Van Dien. Alita: Battle Angel opens in theaters on July 20, 2018.