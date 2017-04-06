‘All Eyez On Me’ Trailer Promises The Untold Story of Tupac Shakur

0

A new All Eyez on Me trailer has been released. The long-in-development music biopic looks at the life of influential rapper Tupac Shakur. Judging by the trailer, the film, directed by Benny Boom, will follow a standard cradle-to-the-grave narrative as we’re shown Tupac as a child in church all the way to his death in 1996.

While I don’t think anyone was expecting an I’m Not Here approach to Shakur, I’m curious to see how the film approaches Shakur’s life. While I’m familiar with his music, I don’t know all of the details of his career. While some films about rappers have struggled at the box office (2009’s Notoroious, which was about rapper Biggie Smalls, only grossed $44 million worldwide), 2015’s movie about N.W.A., Straight Outta Compton, was a massive hit, scoring $201 million worldwide and an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. There’s definitely an audience that wants to know about these influential figures, and it will be interesting to see if All Eyez on Me can reach them.

For those who followed Shakur’s music closely, what do you think of this trailer? Do you think the film will do him justice? Sound off in the comments section.

Check out the All Eyez on Me trailer below. The film opens June 16th and stars Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard, Danai Gurira, and Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur.

Here’s the official synopsis for All Eyez on Me: