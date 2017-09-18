Blake Lively Goes Blind & Back Again in ‘All I See Is You’ Trailer

0

Love is blind. Because if you can see your spouse, you’ll probably end up hating them… or something like that. That’s how I’m choosing to interpret the new trailer for All I See Is You, the upcoming dramatic thriller from Monster’s Ball and World War Z director Marc Forster. The film stars Blake Lively as Gina, a blind woman in an “ideal marriage” with her husband (Jason Clarke), who she depends on to be her eyes in the world. But when Gina has a corneal transplant and regains her sight, the trust between them starts to wither away as Gina starts to have her own views of the world, and when she starts losing her sight once again, the truth about their relationship takes on new clarity.

All I See Is You also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Danny Huston, Ahna O’Reilly and Wes Chatham. Open Road will release the film in theaters on October 27. Watch the new trailer below and for more on the film check out Steve’s TIFF interview with Forster from last year.

Here’s the official synopsis for All I See Is You: