‘All Is True’ Trailer: Kenneth Branagh Moves from Directing Shakespeare to Playing Shakespeare

Sony Pictures Classics has released the All Is True trailer. Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in the film, which sees him playing a retired William Shakespeare who has returned to Stratford after the Globe Theater burns to the ground. Haunted by the death of his son Hamnet, he must reexamine the broken relationships in his life and try to mend them.

It would be an understatement to say that Branagh is no stranger to Shakespeare, and perhaps the biggest surprise here is that the Oscar-nominated actor hasn’t played the Bard sooner. While there’s an angle on this that feels like “Shakespeare in Love but sad” where the writer imagines Shakespeare to fit a narrative removed from history, I’m still curious to see what insight Branagh brings to the character after adapting Shakespeare to stage and screen for three decades decades.

Check out the All Is True trailer below. The film opens in limited release in L.A. on December 21st and also stars Judi Dench and Ian McKellen.

Here’s the official synopsis for All Is True: