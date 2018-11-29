Exclusive ‘All the Creatures Were Stirring’ Clip Teases a Very Scary Christmas

0

Christmas isn’t always merry. For some folks out there, the holiday season is the least wonderful time of the year and so it is for Chet in the upcoming Christmas horror anthology All the Creatures Were Stirring. Co-directed by David Ian McKendry (The Dump) and Rebekah McKendry (best known for her killer work at Blumhouse and Fangoria), the film follows Chet, a true blue Christmas hater who is visited by a number of three unwelcome ghosts one Christmas Eve, who torment him with visions of his past, present and future.

If a Christmas horror anthology sounds right up your alley, we’ve got an exclusive clip introducing Chet and teasing the strange holiday sights of All the Creatures Were Stirring. The film stars Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Amanda Fuller (Orange is the New Black), Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls), Jocelin Donahue (Insidious: Chapter 2) and Graham Skipper (The Mind’s Eye). RLJE Films will release All the Creatures Were Stirring vailable on DVD, On Demand and Digital Video on December 4, 2018. Check out our exclusive clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for All the Creatures Were Stirring: