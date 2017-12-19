Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘All the Money in the World’

0

Even if you set aside the interesting behind-the-scenes drama of All the Money in the World, you have a solid, compelling tale. The true story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III and his grandfather’s refusal to pay the ransom cuts to the heart of greed and family, and I’m interested to see how Ridley Scott tackles the subject matter. I think Scott has become increasingly cynical in his later years (for every The Martian you get a The Counselor, Alien: Covenant, and Prometheus, which have a mean streak a mile wide), and so this movie should be right up his alley.

Check out the All the Money in the World trailer below. The film opens December 25th and stars Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, Mark Wahlberg, Romain Duris, Charlie Plummer, and Timothy Hutton.

Here’s the official synopsis for All the Money in the World: