Another ‘All the Money in the World’ Trailer Further Reveals Ridley Scott’s Thriller

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for All the Money in the World, offering the most extensive look at Ridley Scott’s new thriller yet. The film famously underwent reshoots mere weeks ago to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer, and we get a great look at the fruits of that labor here. The transition is ridiculously seamless, with the length of Mark Wahlberg’s hair serving as the only minor tell that these scenes are just slightly different.

The true story drama chronicles the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and his mother’s (Michelle Williams) desperate attempt to convince his insanely wealthy grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. In his mixed review, our own Matt Goldberg said the film “hints at interesting ideas but, for various reasons, can never completely cohere into something that leaves a lasting impact despite the timeliness and relevancy of the story.”

What’s interesting about All the Money in the World is that we’re getting another variation on that same true story in a matter of weeks, as FX’s limited series Trust—directed by Danny Boyle and starring Donald Sutherland in the Getty role—premieres next month. It’ll be interesting to compare and contrast the two.

For now, get a better look at All the Money in the World in the new trailer below. The film is now playing in theaters everywhere.