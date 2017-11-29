New Trailer for ‘All the Money in the World’ Features Christopher Plummer’s J. Paul Getty

0

For as sensational as the original story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III was back in 1973, Ridley Scott‘s dramatization of the event has found itself mired in a scandal of a different kind. Allegations of sexual harassment against Kevin Spacey forced Sony’s hand in replacing the actor, who had been cast to play billionaire J. Paul Getty, with Christopher Plummer. Those expensive reshoots just finished up this week and as the first trailer for All the Money in the World reveals, Plummer’s part in the production is not being shied away from in the least.

All the Money in the World centers on the Getty family, with Charlie Plummer as Getty III and Michelle Williams as his mother Gail Harris, and their attempts to secure money for the 16-year-old’s ransom. It’s a stranger-than-fiction story about a tight-fisted billionaire whose refusal to pony up the dough resulted in increasing violence against Getty III. However, Scott’s action-focused treatment centers on Mark Wahlberg‘s Fletcher Chase, a former CIA operative who was also Getty’s business manager, who is tasked with getting the teenager back safely. Despite all the drama surrounding the production, this film will still drop on December 22nd.

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money. J. Paul Getty had a fortune. Everyone else paid the price. All The Money In the World is in theaters December 22.

For more of our coverage on All the Money in the World, be sure to take a look at these recent write-ups: