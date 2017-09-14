‘All the Money in the World’ Trailer Reveals Ridley Scott’s Second Film of 2017

0

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for All the Money in the World, the second film from Ridley Scott in 2017 after his sci-fi sequel Alien: Covenant. This one covers very different territory, as the story chronicles the true life saga of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and his mother’s (Michelle Williams) desperate attempt to convince his insanely wealthy grandfather to pay the ransom. Kevin Spacey is wholly unrecognizable here as that grandfather, J. Paul Getty, and I love how the trailer keeps his character hidden until the big reveal at the end. Indeed, rumors have swirled that Spacey’s performance here is dynamite, and Scott may be throwing a last-minute wrench into the awards season that just kicked off on the fall film festival circuit.

Scott works incredibly fast, as evidenced by the fact that he shot this movie earlier this year. The project comes before filmmaker Danny Boyle tackles the same subject matter in a planned FX limited series called Trust starring Donald Sutherland in the J. Paul Getty role. But Scott’s film will come first, and this thing looks pretty terrific. Scott is hit and miss, but when he hits he really hits. Here’s hoping this one delivers.

Check out the All the Money in the World trailer below. Scripted by David Scarpa (The Last Castle), the film also stars Mark Wahlberg, Romain Duris, and Timothy Hutton and opens in theaters on December 8th.