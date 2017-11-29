New ‘All the Money in the World’ TV Spot Features First Look at Christopher Plummer

0

Earlier this month, Sony dropped Kevin Spacey from the upcoming All the Money in the World and replaced him with Christopher Plummer. Now Sony has released a new TV spot for the film showing Plummer and it looks…fine? I mean, Plummer is a terrific actor and I’m sure he’ll do a great job playing the nefarious and greedy J. Paul Getty, but it’s not that major of a shakeup when you look at the film right now. We’ll never know the depth and texture of Spacey’s performance because we only saw a glimpse of it in the trailers, so the role really belongs to Plummer.

As we mentioned on our podcast a few weeks ago, the whole reason Sony is likely rushing this movie into theaters despite the cost is that FX is working on Danny Boyle’s Trust, a TV series that deals with the same true story, and the Sony doesn’t want to come in second. If the biggest hurdle is simply replacing one actor with another (as opposed to some vast amount of VFX wizardry), then they’re willing to foot the bill and keep the movie’s release date.

Check out the All the Money in the World TV spot below. The film opens December 22nd and also stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg.

Here’s the official synopsis for All the Money in the World: