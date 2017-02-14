Exclusive ‘Allied’ Featurette Reveals the High-Tech Work of Creating an Old-School Plane Crash

0

Today, we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes video breaking down the high-tech VFX behind the World War II aviation of Robert Zemeckis’ war thriller. Scripted by Locke and Peaky Blinders scribe Steven Knight, the film stars Brad Pitt as Max Vatan, an American intelligence officer who falls in love with French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Marion Cotillard) while undercover in 1942 North Africa. After the two return to London, their marriage is threatened when Max learns she may be a German spy conspiring with the enemy and he has only 72 hours to prove her innocence before he’s forced to execute her himself.

With Allied available on Digital HD today and arriving on home video February 28, we’ve got a new behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing the digital VFX work that went into creating the film’s WWII ambiance, including a hangar full of period-appropriate airplanes. The VFX also helped create the omnipresent threat of death in wartime, especially in a key sequence that sees one of those fighter planes fall from the sky in the midst of suburbia. Get a glimpse at the making of the scene in the video below.