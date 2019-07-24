Allison Tolman and the Cast of ‘Emergence’ on the Mystery Unfolding in the ABC Thriller

0

ABC went all out at San Diego Comic-Con this year and one of the shows that got a whole lot of love (Petco Park-sized love) was the upcoming thriller, Emergence. Allison Tolman leads the new series as Jo, a police chief who’s called to the site of an unusual accident. While there, she finds a child (Alexa Swinton) all alone with no memory of what just happened to her. Jo winds up agreeing to take her in but little does she know, that decision puts Jo, her family and her colleagues right smack in the middle of a major conspiracy.

While in San Diego for Comic-Con 2019, Tolman and her co-stars Robert Bailey Jr. who plays Officer Chris and Owain Yeoman who plays a journalist named Benny swung by the Collider studio to talk about the show. Give the video at the top of this article a watch to find out more about their characters, what it was like jumping into a pilot that tees up such an extensive mystery and to watch the group play a round of “Would You Rather.” (They actually play the game in the pilot episode of the show, so bringing the game back for this interview felt like a must!)

Keep an eye out for ABC’s Emergence which is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 24th at 10/9c.

Allison Tolman, Robert Bailey Jr., Owain Yeoman:

What were the burning questions they had after first signing on for the show?

How much did they know about the mystery when they first committed to the series?

Tolman discusses the pillars of her character, Jo.

Bailey Jr. discusses making the move from The Night Shift to this.

Yeoman discusses Benny’s background in journalism.

“Would You Rather” begins!

Here’s the official synopsis for Emergence: