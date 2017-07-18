First ‘Alpha’ Trailer Features Kodi Smit-McPhee Fighting for Survival Alongside a Lone Wolf

0

Sony has released the first Alpha trailer. The film is set in Europe during the Ice Age and follows a young man (Kodi Smit-McPhee) who is left for dead following a hunt. When he awakens alone in the wilderness, he must make his way back to his tribe. Along the way, he befriends a lone wolf abandoned by its pack (OMG THEY’RE KINDRED SPIRITS YOU GUYS), and they must make their way home before falling prey to the elements.

The trailer looks all right, but there’s a moment at the 19-second mark that had me howling with laughter. I get the point of the moment—death can strike at any time!—but the way it plays out is so random and silly that you can’t help but laugh.

Hopefully that’s just a result of the way the trailer was cut and not indicative of the larger movie, which overall looks fine albeit a tad predictable. Alpha is the first feature film Albert Hughes has directed since 2010’s underrated The Book of Eli, and I’m a bit of a sucker for call-of-the-wild stories, which is weird because I really don’t like being outdoors.

Check out the Alpha trailer below. The film opens March 2, 2018 and also stars Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Alpha: