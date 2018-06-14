New Trailer for ‘Alpha’ Sees Kodi Smit-McPhee Making Friends with a Prehistoric Wolf

0

I’m a sucker for “Boy and His Dog” stories, so Sony’s Alpha is just right for me. You can judge for yourself if the tale of a prehistoric outcast and an injured wolf cub trying to survive in the wild is something you’d like to see thanks to the new trailer released just today. The first trailer for the adventure flick played heavily on those survival aspects, lending a darker, more threatening tone to the picture. That was back when the film was originally scheduled to open this past March, so apparently some marketing retooling has been done and the release date has been pushed back to a friendly summer frame.

In Alpha, Kodi Smit-McPhee is left to fend for himself when an injury keeps him from continuing to hunt with his tribe. During this trial, he happens upon an injured wolf cub who was abandoned by its pack, and the two must learn to work together if they have any hope of surviving the wilderness’ harsh conditions. As the trailer suggests, this is a story of the first bond between man and wolf that would lead to a very successful partnership between man and domesticated dog. So if you’re a fan of stories like White Fang, this should fit quiet nicely.

Also starring Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, writer-director Albert Hughes‘ Alpha now opens August 17th

Check out the new trailer for Alpha below, followed by the film’s synopsis and a brand new poster:

Here’s the official synopsis: