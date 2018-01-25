‘Altered Carbon’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Netflix’s Brutal Fights and Stunts

0

Joel Kinnaman is being put through the ringer for Netflix’s upcoming series, Altered Carbon. The adaptation of Richard K. Morgan‘s 2003 sci-fi novel introduces a vision of the 25th century in which mankind has conquered both the galaxy and life itself. If you can afford it, your consciousness can be uploaded and stored so that, should you shuffle off this mortal coil, you can be “re-sleeved” into a brand new body. Sounds great, but despite the technology’s expense, it has the unintended effect of making life rather cheap.

In Altered Carbon, Kinnaman stars as Takeshi Kovacs, a former U.N. envoy who has faced death numerous times before, but now finds himself in a vicious situation, even by the far-flung future’s standards. A new featurette reveals just how vicious that future is by going behind the scenes of Altered Carbon‘s brutal and unique fight scenes and stunt sequences.

This February 2nd, Altered Carbon arrives on Netflix in its 10-episode entirety. Renee Elise Goldsberry, Martha Higareda, Ato Essandoh, Chris Conner, Will Yun Lee, and Dichen Lachman also star.

Check out the new behind-the-scenes featurette below:

You always have to get back up. The cast and crew of Altered Carbon takes you behind the scenes as they discuss training for the epic fight scenes in the show. Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Altered Carbon launches on Netflix Friday, February 2.

Here are a few more details as to the story by way of Morgan’s novel’s synopsis (via Amazon), though keep in mind that things may have changed in the adaptation process:

In the twenty-fifth century, humankind has spread throughout the galaxy, monitored by the watchful eye of the U.N. While divisions in race, religion, and class still exist, advances in technology have redefined life itself. Now, assuming one can afford the expensive procedure, a person’s consciousness can be stored in a cortical stack at the base of the brain and easily downloaded into a new body (or “sleeve”) making death nothing more than a minor blip on a screen. Ex-U.N. envoy Takeshi Kovacs has been killed before, but his last death was particularly painful. Dispatched one hundred eighty light-years from home, re-sleeved into a body in Bay City (formerly San Francisco, now with a rusted, dilapidated Golden Gate Bridge), Kovacs is thrown into the dark heart of a shady, far-reaching conspiracy that is vicious even by the standards of a society that treats “existence” as something that can be bought and sold.

And for more of our coverage on Altered Carbon, take a look at our recent write-ups: