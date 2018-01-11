New ‘Altered Carbon’ Trailer Further Reveals Violent Netflix Sci-Fi Series

0

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming sci-fi series Altered Carbon. Based on the cyberpunk noir novel of the same name by Richard K. Morgan, the sci-fi series takes place 300 years in the future, in a world where humans’ consciousnesses can be transferred into new bodies, allowing them to live for hundreds of years. But when James Purefoy’s incredibly wealthy Laurens Bancroft is murdered, he hires an interstellar warrior—played by Joel Kinnaman—to solve the case. The The Killing actor plays Takeshi Kovas, the lone surviving soldier from a group that was defeated in an uprising, and his mind was imprisoned for centuries until Laurens pulls him out.

This show looks expensive, even for Netflix, and it wears its influences on its sleeve. There’s a bit of Blade Runner, a bit of The Matrix, and a lot of fist fights and gunplay. Miguel Spochnik, who directed the “Battle of the Bastards” episode of Game of Thrones, directed at least the first episode and the show is run/written by Shutter Island scribe Laeta Kalogridis, so there’s a lot of potential here.

Indeed, in the wake of series like Stranger Things and Mindhunter, Altered Carbon looks like it’s offering subscribers an R-rated sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the key to Netflix now that they seem to be purging a lot of their library content—offering up original content that is diverse and appeals to a variety of tastes. Will Altered Carbon be a Stranger Things-sized hit, or a dud? I suppose we’ll find out when the show is either renewed or cancelled.

For now, get a closer look with the new Altered Carbon trailer below. The series also stars Renee Elise Goldsberry, Martha Higareda, Ato Essandoh, Chris Conner, Will Yun Lee, and Dichen Lachman. All episodes of Altered Carbon’s first season premiere on Netflix on February 2nd.