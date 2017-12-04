‘Altered Carbon’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Ambitious Sci-Fi Series

0

Though Netflix never reveals anything concrete about viewing numbers, or even how much a productions costs, rumor has it that their upcoming series Altered Carbon will be its most expensive yet (formerly, The Crown was the most expensive Netflix series). Altered Carbon takes place 500 years in the future, where human consciousness can be uploaded into a “cortical stack,” allowing the rich to change bodies (“sleeves”) in order to live forever. There are, naturally, people opposed to this, and the series will delve into this as well as a central murder mystery that will explore this strange new world.

The series is based on the novel by Richard K. Morgan‘s 2002 novel, and is being adapted by writer-producer Laeta Kalogridis (Alita: Battle Angel) and director Miguel Sapochnik (of “Battle of the Bastards” fame from Game of Thrones). Check out the (slightly NSFW) first trailer below, which is styled like an ad for this ghastly “sleeve” process:



The series stars Joel Kinnaman, James Purefoy, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Martha Higareda , Ato Essandoh, Chris Conner, Will Yun Lee, and Dichen Lachman. Altered Carbon debuts February 2, 2018 on Netflix. Here’s the official synopsis, along with some new images: