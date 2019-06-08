Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Daniel Dae Kim & Michelle Buteau on ‘Always Be My Maybe’ and How to Approach Your Crush

by      June 8, 2019

0

With the new movie Always Be My Maybe now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Daniel Dae Kim and Michelle Buteau to talk about their new rom-com. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the movie follows Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park), childhood friends who had a falling out and haven’t spoken to each other in 15 years. When Sasha returns to San Francisco to open a new restaurant, the two reconnect and realize there may be something more to their relationship. Daniel Dae Kim plays a rich entrepreneur who is one of Ali’s love interests and Michelle Buteau plays her best friend.  

always-be-my-maybe-posterDuring the interview, Daniel Dae Kim spoke about the difference between doing an action film to doing a rom-com and Michelle Buteau discussed transitioning from mainly stand up comedy to starring in a Netflix original. The two also talked about some of their favorite behind-the-scenes moments, and since drinking games are part of a pivotal scene in Always Be My Maybe, we also played a few rounds Would You Rather!  

Check out what the two had to say in the player above and below is a break down of exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. For more, you can read our full review here. 

Daniel Dae Kim & Michelle Buteau:

  • What was it like transitioning from Stand-up to comedy?  
  • Daniel revealed what it was like to be the love interest.  
  • Michelle Buteau recently launched a podcast called Adulting and she gives advice on how to approach your crush.  
  • We play Would you Rather  
  • Daniel Dae Kim talks about his upcoming film Stowaway and why he was excited to join the cast.  
  • always-be-my-maybe-ali-wong-randall-park-social

    Image via Netflix

    Pineapples on Pizza: Yes or no?   

Here’s the official synopsis for Always Be My Maybe: 

Childhood friends Sasha and Marcus have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years. But when Sasha, now a celebrity chef in Los Angeles, returns to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant, she runs into her old pal — a happily complacent musician still living at home and working for his dad. Though the two are reluctant to reconnect, they soon find the old sparks — and maybe some new ones — are there.

Related Content
Previous Article
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Director Breaks Down the Ending & The…
Tags

Latest News

Close