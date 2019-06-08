Daniel Dae Kim & Michelle Buteau on ‘Always Be My Maybe’ and How to Approach Your Crush

0

–

With the new movie Always Be My Maybe now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Daniel Dae Kim and Michelle Buteau to talk about their new rom-com. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the movie follows Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park), childhood friends who had a falling out and haven’t spoken to each other in 15 years. When Sasha returns to San Francisco to open a new restaurant, the two reconnect and realize there may be something more to their relationship. Daniel Dae Kim plays a rich entrepreneur who is one of Ali’s love interests and Michelle Buteau plays her best friend.

During the interview, Daniel Dae Kim spoke about the difference between doing an action film to doing a rom-com and Michelle Buteau discussed transitioning from mainly stand up comedy to starring in a Netflix original. The two also talked about some of their favorite behind-the-scenes moments, and since drinking games are part of a pivotal scene in Always Be My Maybe, we also played a few rounds Would You Rather!

Check out what the two had to say in the player above and below is a break down of exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. For more, you can read our full review here.

Daniel Dae Kim & Michelle Buteau:

What was it like transitioning from Stand-up to comedy?

Daniel revealed what it was like to be the love interest.

Michelle Buteau recently launched a podcast called Adulting and she gives advice on how to approach your crush.

We play Would you Rather

Daniel Dae Kim talks about his upcoming film Stowaway and why he was excited to join the cast.

Pineapples on Pizza: Yes or no?

Here’s the official synopsis for Always Be My Maybe: