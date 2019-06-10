‘Always Be My Maybe’ Director Nahnatchka Khan Talks Going from TV to Film on Ladies Night

0

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–

There’s a good chance Nahnatchka Khan is a name you’re already familiar with, especially if you’re a Fresh Off the Boat fan. As someone who’s proving to be a positive, powerful force in the industry with an extremely bright future ahead of her, there was no passing on the opportunity to highlight her influence further in an episode of Collider Ladies Night.

Right now Khan is in the spotlight for having directed the beloved Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe starring Ali Wong and Randall Park. The two lead as childhood best friends, Sasha and Marcus, who discover there might be an extra special spark to their relationship. However, Sasha opts to move away to pursue her dream of becoming a celebrity chef while Marcus stays home sweet home to work with his father and keep playing locally with his band. Years later, Sasha finally heads home to open up a new restaurant and when she runs into Marcus, they wind up falling right back into step with one another.

Always Be My Maybe is a true delight that delivers a non-stop stream of laughs with the added depth of highlighting the possibility of making room for both career goals and a relationship in one’s life. It was a real treat to have Khan in-studio to talk about her experience directing her first feature and working with Netflix, but we also got the chance to cover her road to Always Be My Maybe and her hopes for the future of film and television. You can watch the full conversation covering her work on Pepper Ann, working with Keanu Reeves, what TV shows she’s watching right now, and so much more in the video interview at the top of this article. And if you’d prefer the chat in podcast form, we’ve got that option for you below as well:

Give Always Be My Maybe click here a watch on Netflix right now. Trust me; you won’t regret it! And if you need a little extra nudging, click here to read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.