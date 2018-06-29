‘It’s Always Sunny’ Season 13 Synopsis Reveals Dennis’ Fate

0

A question that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans have had for a long time is finally being answered: Will Glenn Howerton return as Dennis Reynolds for Season 13? The query came up last fall when Howerton’s NBC comedy A.P. Bio was picked up, seeming to signal his leaving the FXX show he helped develop. Since then, both Howerton and the core Sunny cast have been cagey but ultimately hopeful about his return, in some capacity, to Sunny.

Though Howerton confirmed during the A.P. Bio panel at last winter’s TCA press tour that his NBC series schedule would still allow for him to film Sunny, it looks like Dennis won’t be making the return that many had hoped for. A synopsis for It’s Always Sunny Season 13 released by FX reveals that the show will go — without him:

The Gang Returns… mostly…. in the 13th season of the FXX original comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) return to their duplicitous, scheming ways at Paddy’s Pub, while Dennis (Glenn Howerton) takes on the new role of father in North Dakota. Last season, the Gang experienced new highs – Mac acknowledged his sexuality and Charlie convinced The Waitress, his longtime target of affection, to move in with him – and the lowest of lows – Frank became the official beverage sponsor of a terrorist group, Dee helped a man reach rock bottom, and Dennis was investigated for murder. Even without Dennis Reynolds, the Gang has its hands full as Charlie hopes to have a child with The Waitress, Mac sets out to understand his newfound sexuality, Dee takes feminism to new heights, and Frank goes to great lengths for the Gang to experience the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history – an Eagles Super Bowl victory. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was created by Rob McElhenney. He also serves as executive producer along with Charlie Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, David Hornsby, and Megan Ganz. The show is produced by FX Productions.

This isn’t to say that Howerton couldn’t make a guest appearance, but the synopsis seems pretty clear in the fact that he won’t be a main or recurring force. It’s a shame, because Dennis is obviously such an important part of that chemistry and humor of the series, and keeps things balanced personality-wise (I mean, who else is so naturally a serial killer? Who else is a golden god?)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13 returns Wednesday, September 5th on FXX.