‘Friend Request’ Blu-ray Clip Explores Why Alycia Debnam-Carey Was the Perfect Lead

Today we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from the upcoming Blu-ray release of Friend Request, the horror film from Simon Verhoeven (Men in the City) that mixes black magic and social media. Friend Request features The 100 and Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey as a popular college student with an active social media life who unwittingly sets a terrible curse in motion when she accepts a friend request from a mysterious classmate Marina (Liesl Ahlers).
Also starring William Mosely, Connor Paolo, and Brit Morgan, Friend Request arrives on Digital HD the 19th and Blu-ray/DVD January 9th. Check out the Blu-ray clip below.
Here’s the official synopsis for Friend Request:
“Laura (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is a popular college student who lives her college life to the fullest and gladly shares it with her 800 Facebook friends. But when she accepts a friend request from her mysterious classmate Marina (Liesl Ahlers), she unwittingly sets a terrible curse in motion. The dead girl’s impenetrable profile begins to drive Laura into isolation. It takes control of Laura’s virtual world and her real life as well. One after another, her closest friends die horrendous deaths, leaving Laura with only a few days to solve the enigma of this haunting curse to save the few friends she has left, as well as her own life.”