‘Friend Request’ Blu-ray Clip Explores Why Alycia Debnam-Carey Was the Perfect Lead

Today we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from the upcoming Blu-ray release of Friend Request, the horror film from Simon Verhoeven (Men in the City) that mixes black magic and social media. Friend Request features The 100 and Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey as a popular college student with an active social media life who unwittingly sets a terrible curse in motion when she accepts a friend request from a mysterious classmate Marina (Liesl Ahlers).

Also starring William Mosely, Connor Paolo, and Brit Morgan, Friend Request arrives on Digital HD the 19th and Blu-ray/DVD January 9th. Check out the Blu-ray clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Friend Request: