Amazing Comic-Con Aloha! Announces First Wave of Guests Including Marvel’s ‘The Infinity Gauntlet’ Creators

0

This morning, I’m happy to announce the first wave of guests for Amazing Comic-Con Aloha! taking place from February 22nd to 24th 2019 at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu. You might remember the convention was originally taking place in August, but due to safety concerns arising from conditions surrounding Hurricane Lane, the con was moved to a later date. Many of the original guests are set to attend plus a number of additional people set to be announced in the coming weeks.

However, while we might have to wait to get the full list of attendees, I’m excited to announce Amazing Comic-Con Aloha! is going to be the first place that all four original The Infinity Gauntlet creators, artists and writers (Jim Starlin, George Perez, Ron Lim and Joe Rubenstein) will appear together since the inception of Infinity War back in 1991! These four comic book legends have created and contributed some of the most diverse and dynamic characters with an endless list of credits and they’re going to be signing and speaking at the con this February.

Here’s more information about the guests and con via the press release. Collider is the exclusive media partner of Amazing Comic-Con Aloha! and you can expect more updates as we get them.

Returning to AMAZING COMIC CON ALOHA!! 2019 is Lost and Ant Man and The Wasps’ Evangeline Lily, Harley Quinn/ Teen Titans Tara Strong, the voice of Nintendo’s MARIO Charles Martinet, Legendary Batman and DC artist Neal Adams, creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kevin Eastman, the voice cast of Blizzard’s Overwatch, My Hero Academia and other top Anime shows and fresh off the launch of DC Universe’s live Action TITANS, NEW Teen Titans’ creator Marv Wolfman.

As previously announced, in a triumphant return to AMAZING COMIC CON ALOHA! original Power Ranger’s star Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver) will join us to celebrate 25 years of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers. We are thrilled to announce he will be joined by the Original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson (Kimberly Hart) in her first Hawaiian appearance.

“Amazing Comic Con ALOHA! is thrilled to return to Hawaii.” Said Amazing Comic Convention’s founder Jimmy Jay. “We continue to move forward on bringing the best in pop culture entertainment to the Hawaiian community. We were thrilled to be able have secured so many of the amazing guests we had announced for our original event, including headliner Evangeline Lily. We are also elated to be able to bring a worldwide first to our Hawaiian fans with the original Infinity Gauntlet creators/artists under one roof for the first time EVER!! We can’t wait for the people of Hawaii to see what we have in store moving forward!!”

AMAZING COMIC CON ALOHA!’s convention floor will feature thousands of square feet of collectibles, interactive exhibits, video game tournaments and an artist alley over with 100 top international artists including Chad Hardin (Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman), Ryan Kinkaid (cover artist), Eddie Nunez (TMNT Artist), Joe NG (Street Fighter/Overwatch) Jeffrey “Chamba” Cruz (Street Fighter) all with a distinctly ALOHA flair.

As always, AMAZING COMIC CON ALOHA! has always kept a key goal from the very start, to showcase the very best local Hawaiian talent in comics, art, cosplay and more alongside the Architects of Pop Culture from across the globe. We are happy to be the home for the largest number of creators from Hawaii, many making their exclusive appearances at AMAZING COMIC CON ALOHA! Look no further than Game of Thrones Artist Mog Park, Marvel Cover Artist David Nakayama. Marvel Comic’s/Aspen Comic’s Artist Siya Oum, Aspen Comics Co- founder Peter Steigerwald, as well as Sam Campos, the creator of Pineapple Man, Chris Carvalho founder of Hawaiian Comic Book Alliance, and over 20 independent creators from HCBA.

Attendees who purchased tickets and packages for the original show will be able to use their already purchased tickets for the rescheduled dates. Further instructions and alternatives will be posted to the Amazing Comic Con website.

Tickets and VIP PACKAGES beginning at just $25 will go on sale beginning October 19th 2018 at https://www.amazingcomiccon.com Discount admissions are available for members of the Military and their families at all ITT Locations.

Watch Amazing Comic Con socials for more exciting guest announcements, news and the latest updates