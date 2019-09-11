Collider Is Partnering with Amazing Comic Con Aloha in Hawaii

0

This afternoon I’m happy to announce Collider is going to be the exclusive media partner of Amazing Comic Con Aloha. The convention runs February 21st to 23rd in, you guessed it, Hawaii, and it’ll be located at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.

Kicking off the first wave of announcements is Lando Calrissian himself, Billy Dee Williams, who will be fresh off the release of his return to Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. He will be joined Mark Paul Gosselaar, Jason David Frank, Johnny Yong Bosch, Adrian Paul, Annie LeBlanc and Brat Network stars Lilia Buckingham, Indiana Massara and Brooke Butler.

Amazing Comic Con Aloha are also bringing the full voice cast from VIZ Media’s My Hero Academia. Joining us for their first appearances on the Hawaiian Islands are lead actors Justin Briner (Izuku/Deku), Luci Christian (Ochako), Justin Cook (Kirishima) and Clifford Chapin (Bakugou). All of the talent will feature on panels at the show hosted by Collider personalities including Perri Nemiroff, Coy Jandreau and me.

Other guests at the con are Absolute Carnage and Venom’s Donny Cates. He will be joined by Justice League artist and the co-creator of Young Avengers Jim Cheung, Spiderman Noir creator Fabrice Sapolsky, DC’s Joker: Year of The Villain artist Phillip Tan, Netflix’s He-Man series artist Eddie Nunez and local Hawaiian favorites, Marvel cover artist David Nakayama, Game of Throne’s Artist Mog Park, the creator of Pineapple Man Sam Campos, as well the largest gathering of local independent creators from the Hawaiian Comic Book Alliance across the state of Hawaii.

Tickets and VIP PACKAGES beginning at just $25 will go on sale beginning THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 13th 2019 at 10AM HST at https://www.amazingcomiccon.com/ Discount admissions are available for members of the Military and their families at all ITT Locations.

Watch Amazing Comic Con socials for more exciting guest announcements, news and the latest updates

Twitter: @AmazingComicCon

Instagram: @AmazingComicCon