Collider Is Partnering with Amazing Comic Con ALOHA in Hawaii

0

This morning I’m happy to announce that Collider is going to be the exclusive media partner of Amazing Comic Con ALOHA. The convention runs August 24th – 26th in, you guessed it, Hawaii, and it’ll be located at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.

As you can read about on their website, the convention has lined up some cool guests including Evangeline Lily, Asher Angel (from Shazam! and Disney Channel’s Andi Mack) Amber Midthunder (Legion), My Hero Academia’s voice actor Justin Briner (Izuku/Deku) and Funimation’s Mike McFarland (director My Hero Academia/ Voice actor Dragon Ball Z), legendary DC Comics Artist Neal Adams, Marvel Studios Andy Park (concept artist for MCU including Avengers Infinity War, Guardians Of The Galaxy), Marvel Comics’ Ryan Ottley (Amazing Spiderman) and Marvel Comics’ Skottie K Young (Deadpool).

In addition, other guests include Tara Strong (voice actress Harley Quinn, Teen Titans, Powerpuff Girls), the voice of Nintendo’s MARIO Charles Martinet, comic creators Jim Starlin (Marvel’s Thanos, The Infinity Gauntlet), Kevin Eastman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Marv Wolfman (New Teen Titans), Harley Quinn’s Jimmy Palmiotti & Amanda Conner, Extreme Studios/Deadpool Artist Marat Mychaels and the voice cast of Blizzard’s Overwatch.

On top of this, “Amazing Comic Con Aloha has always kept a key goal from the very start of our events in Hawaii, to showcase the very best local talent in comics, art, cosplay and more alongside the Architects of Pop Culture from across the globe. Amazing Comic Con ALOHA is the home for the largest number of creators from Hawaii, many making their exclusive appearance in Honolulu at this event. Look no further than Game of Thrones Artist Mog Park, Marvel Cover Artist David Nakayama. as well as Sam Campos, the creator of Pineapple Man, and founder of Hawaiian Comic Book Alliance, and over 20 independent creators from HCBA.”

Amazing Comic Con ALOHA’s convention floor will feature over 100,000 square feet of collectibles, interactive exhibits, video game tournaments and an artist alley over with 100 top international artists all with a distinctly ALOHA flair.

If you’d like to attend, tickets and VIP packages begin at just $25 at https://www.amazingcomiccon.com/

Discount admissions are available for members of the Military and their families at all ITT Locations.

I’ll actually be in Hawaii moderating a number of the panels, so if you’re attending the convention please find me and say hi!

Watch Amazing Comic Con socials for more exciting guest announcements, news and the latest updates.