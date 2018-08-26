Amazing Comic-Con Aloha! Reschedules Show for February 22-24 2019

Collider was thrilled to be the media partner of Amazing Comic-Con ALOHA! at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, which was set to begin two days ago. I had my bags packed and was about to leave for the airport when I found out the convention had been postponed due to Hurricane Lane. Obviously, the safety of attendees was of paramount importance and I completely agree with the decision to postpone the event to a later date. Luckily, a new date has been found, and the convention will now take place on February 22nd to the 24th, 2019. Here’s the press release:

Amazing Comic Con Aloha! in conjunction with Collider are thrilled to announce that their show from this weekend that was postponed due to Hurricane Lane will be rescheduled to February 22nd to 24th 2019! They are also excited to announce that some of their scheduled talent from the postponed show will return to the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, HI along with all new guests to be announced in the coming months. Avengers Infinity Gauntlet/Thanos creator Jim Starlin will return and will be joined by original Infinity Gauntlet artists George Perez and Ron Lim, appearing together in one place exclusively for the first time in several years at Amazing Comic Con Aloha! They will be joined by legendary DC/ Batman artist Neal Adams. Also, in a triumphant return to Amazing Comic Con Aloha!, Power Rangers star Jason David Frank will join us to celebrate 25 years of Might Morphin’ Power Rangers.

Further guest announcements will be coming over the next few weeks. Stay tuned to Amazing Comic Con website and socials for all the latest news.

“We were disappointed to cancel our original dates due to circumstances beyond our control but we are happy to be able to announce replacement dates expeditiously. Hawaii has been great to us and we can’t wait to come back in February 2019 with some of our original guests and all new talent to share their Aloha spirit with the people of Hawaii!!” Said Jimmy Jay, Founder Amazing Comic Con.

Attendees who purchased tickets and packages for the original show will be able to use their already purchased tickets for the rescheduled dates. Further instructions and alternatives will be posted to the Amazing Comic Con website in the coming days. Tickets will go on sale beginning after Labor Day starting at $25! Look for more exciting details coming soon!