Get the Full Details on Collider’s Panels at Amazing Comic Con Las Vegas

0

As I mentioned a week ago, Collider is the exclusive media partner of Amazing Comic Con Las Vegas. The convention runs June 29th to July 1st in, you guessed it, Las Vegas, with an expected attendance of over 35,000 people for the 3-day Pop Culture extravaganza. You can buy tickets here.

Not only are we the media partner of the convention, we’re going to be hosting a few Collider related panels. Now that the schedule has been announced, I wanted to make sure you had all the details so you can stop by our panels if you’re attending the convention.

First of all, if you’re on the convention floor, make sure to stop by booth 407, 409 and 411. Everyone attending from Collider will be at the booth when we’re not busy with the panels and we’d love to meet our readers/viewers.

As far as the panels, on Friday, June 29th, at 6pm on the main stage, Jon Schnepp will be hosting Collider Heroes. Here are the details:

6PM – Collider Heroes Panel

Come watch Collider Heroes host Jon Schnepp and some very special guests as they discuss the biggest news in the world of comic book movies, television shows, Netflix, comic books and all things sweaty! - Along with hosting Collider Heroes, Jon Schnepp directed the hit animated series Metalocalypse, episodes of Venture Bros., Upright Citizens Brigade, and Marvel’s animated Black Panther, as well as the feature film documentary “The Death of Superman Lives; What Happened?” Jon Schnepp will be at the Collider Booth all weekend.

On Saturday the 30th, Collider is hosting two panels on the main stage. The first is at 3pm and it’s about the future of Collider featuring our new CEO Marc Fernandez. The second is at 5pm and it’s Collider Movie Talk. Details below:

3PM – The Future of Collider – A Cryptocurrency Panel

Join us for a panel moderated by Movie Talk host Mark Ellis, and featuring Collider CEO Marc Fernandez and many special guests including Collider.com Editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub as well as Dennis Tzeng, Jon Schnepp, and Perri Nemiroff for, what is sure to be an educational and informative panel discussion and Q&A on Cryptocurrencies and how Collider is using this technology to launch the Cryptomedia revolution. Whether you’re a complete blockchain expert or a total crypto-newb, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

5PM – Collider Movie Talk Panel

The cast & crew of the hit daily online program Movie Talk will be live in Las Vegas to discuss all the latest breaking news in the world of cinematic intrigue. Confirmed guests include Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Dennis Tzeng, and host and comedian Mark Ellis who will lead an eclectic mix of diverse voices in a lively, fan-oriented panel that will feature tons of news, laughs and surprises!

Finally, on Sunday, July 1st, I’ll be hosting a panel about the website with Perri Nemiroff, where we discuss the history of the site and what it’s like behind-the-scenes. We’ll also be taking questions from the audience.

​11AM​ – Collider.com Panel



Come join Collider.com Editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub, Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff and some very special guests as they discuss the history of Collider, what it’s like behind-the-scenes to interview some of the biggest directors and actors in Hollywood, and how the site grew from a small bedroom operation in 2005 to one of the biggest entertainment sites in the world of film and television.

This is in addition to the other panels we’ll be moderating. Full schedule is here.

If you’re coming to Las Vegas Comic-Con hope to see you at some of our panels!