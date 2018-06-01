Collider Is Partnering with Amazing Comic Con Las Vegas for Exclusive Coverage

0

This morning I’m happy to announce that Collider is going to be the exclusive media partner of Amazing Comic Con Las Vegas. The convention runs June 29th to July 1st in, you guessed it, Las Vegas, with an expected attendance of over 35,000 people for the 3-day Pop Culture extravaganza.

While the convention had already announced Deadpool/X-Force creator Rob Liefeld and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) would be attending, they’ve just revealed the second wave of guests which includes a few Deadpool 2 stars like Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) Karan Soni (Dopinder) and Lewis Tan (Shatterstar). I’ll actually be hosting the panel with Team Deadpool and can’t wait to discuss the film.

In addition, not only will Collider run coverage from the convention on our YouTube channel and on the site, we’re going to bring some of our shows like Movie Talk and Heroes for live panels. Finally, Collider’s new CEO, Marc Fernandez, will be hosting a very special panel concerning Collider’s entry to cryptocurrency which will give you some insight into the future of our company.

If you’d like to attend, tickets and VIP packages for the show are available now at https://www.amazingcomiccon.com/.

Hope to see some of you in Las Vegas! We’re going to have a space on the convention floor so make sure to stop by and say hi.

For more on our partnership with Amazing Comic Conventions, the full press release is below.