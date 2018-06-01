Collider Is Partnering with Amazing Comic Con Las Vegas for Exclusive Coverage

This morning I’m happy to announce that Collider is going to be the exclusive media partner of Amazing Comic Con Las Vegas. The convention runs June 29th to July 1st in, you guessed it, Las Vegas, with an expected attendance of over 35,000 people for the 3-day Pop Culture extravaganza.
While the convention had already announced Deadpool/X-Force creator Rob Liefeld and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) would be attending, they’ve just revealed the second wave of guests which includes a few Deadpool 2 stars like Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) Karan Soni (Dopinder) and Lewis Tan (Shatterstar). I’ll actually be hosting the panel with Team Deadpool and can’t wait to discuss the film.
In addition, not only will Collider run coverage from the convention on our YouTube channel and on the site, we’re going to bring some of our shows like Movie Talk and Heroes for live panels. Finally, Collider’s new CEO, Marc Fernandez, will be hosting a very special panel concerning Collider’s entry to cryptocurrency which will give you some insight into the future of our company.
If you’d like to attend, tickets and VIP packages for the show are available now at https://www.amazingcomiccon.com/.
Hope to see some of you in Las Vegas! We’re going to have a space on the convention floor so make sure to stop by and say hi.
For more on our partnership with Amazing Comic Conventions, the full press release is below.
Amazing Comic Con Las Vegas will also welcome voice actors from the best-selling anime series of all time “One Punch Man”, Max Mittleman (One Punch Man, Spiderman, Lion-O in Thundercats Roar), Robbie Daymond (One Punch Man, Peter Parker in Disney XD’s Spiderman, Star Wars Rebels) and Ray Chase (One Punch Man, Final Fantasy XV). Other new highlights include a panel on the 2018 Australian horror film Living Space featuring Sons of Anarchy’s Andy Mcphee.
Collider will also bring some of their fan favorite shows for exclusive panels and meet and greets including Collider Heroes, Movie Talk and more. Marc Fernandez, Collider’s CEO, said, “We can’t wait to let our fans know about some of the exciting things coming to Collider including a very special panel concerning Collider’s entry to cryptocurrency. We feel very fortunate to partner up with Amazing Comic Conventions to make it all possible.”
Amazing Comic Conventions has been the leading Pop Culture convention in Las Vegas for over 7 years. It has grown into one of the largest gatherings of the Architects of Pop Culture from all fields including comic books, publishing, gaming, film, broadcast, cable and streaming entertainment.
About Collider
Collider is the ultimate source for impactful entertainment news. They deliver the biggest, most important industry happenings, and provide deep analysis and sharp commentary through interviews, reviews, and much more. Since the website began in July 2005, they’ve been dedicated to delivering content that is thoughtful, analytical, and all-encompassing, with a tinge of personality for good measure. Whether it’s the latest news on David Fincher’s next project, an exclusive interview with the star of an upcoming superhero movie, a humorous and insightful recap of last night’s buzzworthy episode of television, or a status update on the ongoing Oscar race, they’ve got you covered.
And that’s not to mention the diverse, exciting video content on their YouTube channel, featuring beloved shows like Movie Talk, Jedi Council, Heroes, and of course Movie Trivia Schmoedown. Colorful personalities, strong opinions, but always delivered with the passion of true entertainment fans.
If you’re looking for the latest reports from the world of film and television, or fun, insightful, and playful video content, Collider is where you want to be.
About Amazing Comic Conventions:
Amazing Comic Conventions is a brand with over 20 years’ experience that brings the Architects of Pop culture together under one roof for a family friendly, fun convention. Owned and operated by Jay Company Comics, one of the largest comic book dealerships in the country, Amazing Comic Conventions is a family owned and run business the prides itself on its professionalism, work ethic and family values. Amazing Comic Con Las Vegas is the longest running pop culture event of its kind in Las Vegas and had over 35,000 attendees in 2017.