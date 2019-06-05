Collider Returns to Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con with Headline Guest Sean Astin

Collider is returning to Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con! From Friday, June 14th to Sunday, June 16th Steve Weintraub, Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff will all be at the Las Vegas Convention Center to celebrate yet another stacked line-up at the event. This time around Sean Astin is a headline guest. He’s joined by other entertainment icons including Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers stars Jason David Frank and Amy Jo Johnson, and the original writers, creators and artists of The Infinity War Saga – Jim Starlin, Ron Lim, George Perez and Joe Rubinstein.
Come join us for a weekend full of comics, movies, TV, games and celebrating the pop culture content we love! Head on over to the event’s official website for ticket information.
Check out the full Amazing Comic Con Las Vegas press release below:
AMAZING LAS VEGAS COMIC CON! ADDS EXCITING NEW TALENT INCLUDING THE GOONIES SEAN ASTIN, SHAZAM’S JOVAN ARMAND, VOICE OF MARIO CHARLES MARTINET, AND POWER RANGERS STEVE CARDENAS
As previously announced back in April, Las Vegas’s premiere Pop Culture convention, Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con! in conjunction with media partner COLLIDER, is returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center June 14th to 16th 2019 with some of the biggest, brightest and most current Architects of Pop Culture, some for the first time and some for the last time.
Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con! is excited to announce that Sean Astin, star of The Goonies, Lord Of The Rings, Stranger Things and the voice of Shazam/Billy Batson In Justice League Unlimited Animated Series has joined as headline guest to replace Alan Tudyk (who had to cancel due to being cast as the lead in the revival of Mysterious Circumstances at the Geffen Theater in LA.). Jovan Armand (WB/DC’s Shazam, ABC’s The Middle), Charles Martinet (The Voice of Mario, Luigi and many more) and Steve Cardenas (Power Rangers) will join Sean making their Vegas debuts and completing our 2019 line up which includes Asher Angel, Billy Batson in DC/WB’s SHAZAM! and Jonah in Disney’s smash hit Andi Mack makes his debut Las Vegas appearance, Rob Liefeld (Creator Deadpool, Domino, Cable, Major X), Original Power Rangers Stars Jason David Frank and Amy Jo Johnson (Felicity, Flashpoint, The Space Between), Star Wars Cast members Daniel Logan (Boba Fett), Matthew Wood (General Grievous) and in their Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con! debuts – cast members from the smash hit Anime, My Hero Academia, Josh Grelle (Tokoyami) and Justin Cook (Kirishima). Making their first ever West Coast appearance together in 29 years, the original writers/creators and artists of The Infinity War Saga Jim Starlin, Ron Lim, George Perez and Joe Rubinstein come together to celebrate Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe films based on their creations that have shattered all box office records over the past year. These exciting guests will feature on not to be missed panels hosted by Collider personalities Steven “Frosty” Weintraub, Perri Nemiroff, Coy Jandreau and more.
Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con! prides itself on celebrating the people who created and brought to life the characters that we love and 2019 is no different. Gerry Conway, the creator of MS Marvel/Captain Marvel (which is the highest grossing female led superhero movie in history!) Punisher and many more, makes his Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con! debut. He will be joined by HBO’s Game Of Thrones artist Mog Park, who celebrate Game Of Thrones Epic final season, TMNT creator Kevin Eastman who is bringing his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles together with Batman this summer for an epic Animated movie Batman Vs TMNT, Chad Hardin (Harley Quinn) Gerry Duggan (Conan and the Avengers mash up Savage Avengers due in 2019), Ryan Ottley (Amazing Spiderman) J. Sullivan (Robotech and G.I Joe), Las Vegas local Steven Grant (The Punisher), Andy Kuhn (Batman VS TMNT), Angel Medina(Venom, Spider- Man), Long Vo (Street Fighter and Robotech), Jeffrey Chamba Cruz (Street Fighter and Overwatch). Joe Ng (Street Fighter), Marat Mychaels (Do You Pooh?, Deadpool) David Nakayama (Spiderman), Livio Ramondelli (Transformers) and many more. Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con! will also celebrate the illustrious career of George Perez, as he makes his final ever West Coast convention appearance. Fans will be able to get up close and personal with George, whose legacy of work includes the creation of the Infinity Gauntlet Series at Marvel, the creation of DC’s Teen Titans/Deathstroke and whose work on Crisis on Infinite Earths and Wonder Woman made him a fan favorite. A special tribute Panel featuring guest speakers and surprises will be held on Sunday June 16th.