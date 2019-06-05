Collider Returns to Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con with Headline Guest Sean Astin

0

Collider is returning to Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con! From Friday, June 14th to Sunday, June 16th Steve Weintraub, Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff will all be at the Las Vegas Convention Center to celebrate yet another stacked line-up at the event. This time around Sean Astin is a headline guest. He’s joined by other entertainment icons including Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers stars Jason David Frank and Amy Jo Johnson, and the original writers, creators and artists of The Infinity War Saga – Jim Starlin, Ron Lim, George Perez and Joe Rubinstein.

Come join us for a weekend full of comics, movies, TV, games and celebrating the pop culture content we love! Head on over to the event’s official website for ticket information.

