Amazon Is Developing a ‘Jack Reacher’ Series Without Tom Cruise

0

Amazon has locked down its next big series: an adaptation of Lee Child‘s Jack Reacher books. Variety reported Scorpion creator Nick Santora will serve as the series showrunner, writer, and executive producer. It’s also worth noting that this forthcoming Jack Reacher series will be a Tom Cruise-less endeavor, opening up the floor for another actor to step into the former U.S. Army Military Police Corps officer’s shoes.

Per Variety, Child will also serve as an executive producer on the series in addition to Don Granger (Annihilation) and Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the first Jack Reacher film starring longtime collaborator Cruise. Since the series is still in the early development stages, there’s been no confirmation on casting, plot, or when filming will begin.

Amazon’s acquisition of Jack Reacher means the streaming platform’s spy- and action-focused roster will grow. The forthcoming series will sit comfortably alongside the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series starring John Krasinski and Hanna, starring Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos. It’s unclear in the Jack Reacher series will touch on any part of the story laid out in either Jack Reacher or Jack Reacher: Never Look Back, both of which starred Cruise. Combined, the films have grossed $400 million domestically, indicating modest but positive success and interest from audiences in the character and the kinds of missions he becomes involved in. Child’s Jack Reacher series includes 23 novels and 15 short stories and novellas, so it’s unlikely Santora will feel restricted when it comes to adapting the right Jack Reacher story for Amazon.

We suspect Child is pleased at the thought of his Jack Reacher novels getting the Amazon treatment, not only because it’s a fresh start for his series but because it means a whole new cast is coming in to bring it to life. When he spoke with BBC News back in November 2018, Child had some particular criticisms about Cruise’s performance in the film adaptations.

“Cruise, for all his talent, didn’t have that physicality. So what I’ve decided to do is – there won’t be any more movies with Tom Cruise. Instead we’re going to take it to Netflix or something like that. Long form streaming television, with a completely new actor. And I want all those readers who were upset about Tom Cruise to help me out – participate in choosing the right actor for the TV series. We’re rebooting and starting over and we’re going to try and find the perfect guy.”

Now, I personally have zero qualms about the way Cruise depicted Reacher but you know what? I’m also curious to see who will get cast in the role for the Amazon series and what their take on the character will bring. Here’s to a new chapter in the Jack Reacher saga.