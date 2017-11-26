Kids Stuff: Amazon Prime Rolls Out Family-Friendly Holiday Fare

0

Here at Collider, we cover an awful lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caretakers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In our Sunday “Kids Stuff” segment, we’ll be focusing in on a family-friendly TV show, movie, or digital series that’s safe to watch with the kids and a fun viewing experience for caretakers as well. Luckily, we’ve got a bunch of upcoming holiday specials to watch with you and yours, and they’re all available on Amazon Prime!

As families everywhere hang stockings from the fireplace, place presents under the tree, leave fresh-baked cookies out for Santa, and prepare New Year’s resolutions, Amazon Prime Video Kids will be premiering brand-new Prime Original holiday specials, exclusively on Prime Video. Click Clack Moo: Christmas at the Farm, inspired by the acclaimed children’s book series “Click, Clack, Moo” from New York Times bestselling duo Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin, premieres on November 28th and Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year, based on the award-winning “Pete the Cat” book series by Kimberly and James Dean, spreads cheer starting December 26th.

Offering a collection of feel-good adventures filled with creativity and holiday spirit, Prime members can also stream previous animated specials, If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie and The Snowy Day, as well as new and existing holiday episodes from Wishenpoof, The Stinky & Dirty Show, Bookaboo, Creative Galaxy and Tumble Leaf.

Amazon Prime Original Holiday Specials:

Click Clack Moo: Christmas at the Farm (November 28th) – It’s Christmas time and the farm animals have a problem: how to buy Farmer Brown the present of his dreams – a Tumbletron 300 clothes dryer. It’s a race against time for them, and for Duck who has his own problem – upping his “nice” numbers for Santa to get off the “naughty” list. (Nov. 28) Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm is written by Will McRobb, directed by Jennifer Oxley, and features voice talent from Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) and Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille).

If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie: If it’s holiday time in Mouse’s house then, that means Christmas cookies (including a special one for Santa, of course), caroling…and one nearly-destroyed holiday pageant. Can Mouse and his animal friends save the show, without getting utterly distracted along the way? It’s a wild ride as Mouse and his friends embody the friendship and caring at the heart of the holiday season.

The Snowy Day: Based on the award-winning book by Ezra Jack Keats. Peter goes on a magical, snowy walk to his Nana’s house to bring home their Christmas Eve dinner.

Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year (December 26th) – It’s New Year’s Eve and Pete the Cat needs a New Year’s Resolution, but… he doesn’t even know what a resolution is! So, with the help of his family and friends, Pete sets out on a fun, musical ride to find one. But as the clock ticks down to midnight, Pete is still resolutionless…will he find one in time? Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year is a co-production with Alcon Television Group and Appian Way, the showrunner is Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (Phineas and Ferb) and voice talent includes Jacob Tremblay (Wonder), Atticus Shaffer (The Middle), Django Marsh (Phineas and Ferb), Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, KT Tunstall, and Don Was. Music from Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year, will be made available on a soundtrack EP from Alcon Sleeping Giant (ASG Records) featuring new songs from the cast to stream on Amazon Music starting this December.

Amazon Prime Original Holiday Episodes:

The Stinky & Dirty Show, Season 2 (November 23rd) – “Snow Problem” – Stinky and Dirty clear the snow from train tracks in front of FAST, the freight train, then unplug a clogged tunnel so he can reach his destination with a shipment of Christmas trees and ornaments for the Go City town square. “Sleigh Riders” – Early Christmas morning, Stinky and Dirty find a crashed sleigh filled with gifts, and decide to deliver them – but they must find ways to move themselves in snow, and a sled on pavement in order to bring Christmas gifts to the residents of Go City! (Episode 1)

Wishenpoof, Season 2: “A Wish World Christmas” – It’s Christmas time and Bianca, her family and friends are gathered around the town’s Christmas tree to make their wishes. When Bob’s wish breaks and Penelope’s wish gets thrown off course, Bianca becomes determined to do whatever it takes to make their wishes come true! (Episodes 12 & 13)

Creative Galaxy, Season 1: “Baby Georgia’s First Christmas” – Baby Georgia gets sad because she has to leave the snow alien Arty made outside, so he goes to Sculpturon and learns to make one she can look at indoors. “Christmas Memories” – Arty wants to treasure Christmas with his friends, so they head to Paperia and learn to turn their photos into a picture book they can look at forever! (Episode 13)

Tumble Leaf, Season 2: “Snowflake Dance” – An injured Rutabaga can’t do the Snowflake Dance so Maple steps in and learns the dance in unexpected ways. “The Tinsel Tree Topper” – When Fig loses, then breaks a special holiday tree topper, he learns that just being together is a reason to celebrate. (Episode 2)