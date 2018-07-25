Movie Talk: Can Amazon Studios Compete with Disney and Universal Blockbusters?

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Deadline is reporting that Jason Ropell is stepping down from Amazon Studios because the studio wants to go in a different, more mainstream direction.
  • The Toronto International Film Festival 2018 announced their galas and premiere films that include First Man, Widows, White Boy Rick, and more.
  • THR is reporting that Emma Thompson will be reprising her role as Agent O in the Men in Black spinoff movie.
  • WSJ reports that studios are bidding for the rights to distribute a 2016 onstage recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award winning musical Hamilton.
  • A24 released a trailer for Mid90s, the directorial debut of Jonah Hill that explores the Los Angeles skate culture in the 90s.
  • Live Twitter Questions
