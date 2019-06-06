“Amblinesque” Posters Showcase ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Jurassic Park’, and More

0

A new exhibition at Bottleneck Gallery highlights the work of Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment, and the art is pretty extraordinary. The “Amblineseque” exhibition showcases work by artists Matt Ferguson and Matthew “Florey” Rowan celebrating films like Back to the Future, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T., and Jaws with a variety of prints that will make you want to empty your bank account. The collaborative exhibition comes courtesy of Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery and will be opening at Bottleneck Gallery in New York on June 14th. The show will run through July 10th.

The event is fully endorsed by Amblin and Spielberg, and work from the show will be available to purchase at BottleneckGallery.com and Vice-Press.com at a later date.

Check out some of the incredible prints below.