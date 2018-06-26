AMC Theatres Unveils Its MoviePass Killer: Stubs A-List

0

Hey movie fans, there’s a new subscription plan out there for folks who are looking to get in on the fun. Of course, MoviePass has been around for a bit but it’s going through some growing pains right now. If you’re looking for an alternative or thinking about making the switch, you might want to take a look at AMC Theatres’ new program, AMC Stubs A-List.

We previously reported that the theatre chain would be rolling out a subscription plan for audiences who want to take advantage of its three-movies a week perk for the monthly price of $19.95 plus applicable tax. Now, you can sign up for the pass yourself after checking out the details as to just what it’s all about. AMC’s site has a pretty extensive list of FAQs answered already, though new questions are certain to arise. Let us know if you’re going to be checking this one out!

Here’s the necessary details from the program’s FAQ:

What is AMC Stubs A-List?