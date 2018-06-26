AMC Theatres Unveils Its MoviePass Killer: Stubs A-List

Hey movie fans, there’s a new subscription plan out there for folks who are looking to get in on the fun. Of course, MoviePass has been around for a bit but it’s going through some growing pains right now. If you’re looking for an alternative or thinking about making the switch, you might want to take a look at AMC Theatres’ new program, AMC Stubs A-List.
We previously reported that the theatre chain would be rolling out a subscription plan for audiences who want to take advantage of its three-movies a week perk for the monthly price of $19.95 plus applicable tax. Now, you can sign up for the pass yourself after checking out the details as to just what it’s all about. AMC’s site has a pretty extensive list of FAQs answered already, though new questions are certain to arise. Let us know if you’re going to be checking this one out!
Here’s the necessary details from the program’s FAQ:
AMC Stubs A-List is our newest and best tier in the AMC Stubs loyalty program! See up to 3 movies every week including all our premium formats such as IMAX® at AMC®, Dolby Cinema®, PRIME at AMC®, RealD® 3D, BigD® and D-Box at any of our U.S locations. Members can make advance reservations online and via the AMC app for free. Not only that, AMC Stubs A-List members also receive benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere complimentary.
Great question! You can join AMC Stubs A-List here. To enroll, you must be 18 with a valid photo ID and credit or debit card.
New AMC Stubs A-Listers have a 3-month minimum commitment. After that your membership will last until you opt out of recurring billing. As long as you are an A-List member, your credit or debit card will be charged the recurring monthly fee on the same date each month.
AMC Stubs A-List members do not receive a physical card; however, you can access your virtual card with ease using the AMC mobile app. If you upgraded to A-List from Premiere and had a physical card, you can continue to use that card as an A-List member.
Your AMC Stubs A-List membership includes benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere. If you are currently a Premiere member and upgrade to A-List, we will pause your current Premiere membership. If at any time you cancel A-List, your Premiere membership will be reinstated for the duration of time you had left prior to joining A-List.
AMC Stubs A-List members receive all the same benefits that an AMC Stubs Premiere member receives with the addition of seeing up to 3 movies per week.
Absolutely! AMC Stubs A-List members earn points on the monthly membership charge. Points are earned at the rate of 100 points per $1.
No, you will not receive AMC Stubs points for tickets reserved through A-List. However, you will earn points on your monthly recurring charge as well as any additional tickets or concessions you purchase!
More information on purchasing tickets through the program and account management questions like billing and cancelling are also covered at the site.