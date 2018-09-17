AMC Stubs A-List Members Can Now Buy Tickets Through Fandango and Atom Tickets

0

While MoviePass continues to go down in flames, AMC Theaters’ subscription-based service Stubs A-List is thriving. AMC launched their competing service earlier this year, which charges members $19.95 per month to see up to three movies per week at any AMC location, in any format (including IMAX and 3D). Membership numbers soared, and now AMC is offering even more accessibility, announcing today that members can now also obtain their ticket though Fandango and Atom Tickets.

Subscription-based theater-going certainly seems to be the future, but if that’s true, it meant potential disaster for advance ticket services like Fandango. These companies thrive on advance ticket sales, but if folks are purchasing all their tickets through a subscription service, that means lower sales numbers for folks like NBCUniversal-owned Fandango. But it looks like Fandango and Atom Tickets aren’t keen on going the way of Blockbuster, and have teamed up with AMC to ensure tickets continue to get sold through their services as AMC’s subscription program grows.

AMC isn’t the only theater chain to launch a subscription service, as Cinemark also has its own subscription program, and this certainly seems to be a growing trend among moviegoers—especially as tickets have gotten so expensive. It’ll be interesting to see how the landscape evolves further, and if the subscription services begin to change as a result of growing numbers. As of right now, AMC’s service is an absolute bargain.

Representatives of Fandango and Atom had this to say about the partnership:

“Fandango and AMC Theatres have worked together for more than a decade to innovate the moviegoing experience for AMC’s guests across online, mobile and social media platforms,” said Kevin Shepela, Chief Commercial Officer, Fandango. “We’re excited to give Fandango customers the opportunity to participate in AMC’s popular A-List program and help drive more moviegoers into their theaters.”

“The Atom Tickets experience is about making it as convenient as possible to buy a ticket to the movies,” said Matthew Bakal, cofounder and chairman of Atom Tickets. “Recognizing A-List membership is one more way we’re doing that and a natural extension of our support for exhibitor loyalty programs. Furthering our integration with AMC Stubs to recognize A-List membership is truly a win for all AMC Stubs members.”

