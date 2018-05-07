Exclusive ‘American Animals’ Poster Teases the Unique Heist Thriller

0

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut a new poster for The Orchard’s upcoming heist film American Animals. Directed by Bart Layton, the filmmaker behind the compelling documentary The Imposter, this film is based on a true story and blends fact and fiction in a really engaging way. The story follows four friends who attempt to execute one of the most daring heists in U.S. history, stealing a rare book from a college library’s secure archives. While the ensemble includes Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, and Blake Jenner, the film is also interspersed with talking head footage of the characters’ real-life counterparts reflecting on their actions with the benefit of hindsight, and offering new shadings that expand this far beyond your traditional heist movie.

I caught the film at Sundance and it’s a really fascinatingly told story, with those real-life interviews ensuring that it’s a wholly unique viewing experience. Moreover, Peters delivers quite possibly the best performance of his career, and his work here is further proof that he really deserves to be a bona fide movie star.

Check out the exclusive American Animals poster below. The film also stars Jared Abrahamson and opens in theaters on June 1st.

Here’s the official synopsis for American Animals: