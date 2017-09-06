‘American Assassin’: Dylan O’Brien Plays War Games in Exclusive Clip

0

We at Collider have an exclusive clip from the upcoming thriller American Assassin to share today. Based on the Vince Flynn novel of the same name, the film stars Dylan O’Brien as Mitch Rapp, a CIA black ops recruit who comes under the instruction of a Cold War veteran, played by Michael Keaton. Over the course of the film, Rapp is enlisted to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks that could trigger a third World War.

In this clip we see O’Brien and others participating in a war game that aims to train their quickness in targeting antagonists. It’s a pretty neat sequence—like VR paintball but much more painful—and it shows off some of the dynamic camera work of director Michael Cuesta (Kill the Messenger).

Check out the exclusive American Assassin clip below. Scripted by Stephen Schiff and Michael Finch and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz, the film also stars Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, Scott Adkins, and Taylor Kitsch. American Assassin opens in theaters on September 15th.