‘American Assassin’ Red Band Trailer Teases NSFW Espionage Action

CBS Films has released a new red band trailer for the superspy thriller American Assassin. Based on the best-selling novel by Vince Flynn, the hopeful franchise starter stars Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner) as CIA black ops recruit, Mitch Rapp, who is enlisted to investigate a wave of terrorist attacks on civilian and military targets and finds himself wrapped up in a mission to prevent a world war.

This basically looks like Homeland: The Movie, which isn’t inherently a bad thing. Homeland is an entertaining show! And Cuesta worked on that Showtime series, so the similarity is sort of intrinsic. This film is kind of a test case to see if O’Brien can lead an action franchise all his own, and judging by this trailer, he absolutely can. The actor shot this movie after recovering from an incident on the Maze Runner: The Death Cure set that shut that movie’s production down. He went and filmed American Assassin after he got better, and then moved back into The Death Cure. By all accounts, the guy has made a full recovery—he kicks all kinds of ass in this here trailer.

Check out the American Assassin trailer below. Directed by Michael Cuesta (Kill the Messenger), the film also stars Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, and Taylor Kitsch. American Assassin opens September 15th.

Here’s the official synopsis for American Assassin: