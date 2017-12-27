‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’ Explained in New Video

0

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is a very long title that’s almost certain to gain a massive audience when it debuts on FX this January. But in case you need a primer before getting into the insanity, this new behind-the-scenes video does a solid job of setting everything up. In it, the show’s cast and producers explain why Versace’s death wasn’t just an acute tragedy, it was the culmination of an epic failure on the part of American law enforcement.

Take a look at this video to witness Penelope Cruz co-starring as Donatella Versace, Edgar Ramirez as her slain father Gianni, Ricky Martin as his lover Antonio D’Amico, and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The dramatic exploration of the title event arrives on FX January 17th.

Check out the new look at The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story below:

See the story behind the largest failed manhunt in US history. Get a FIRST LOOK at the second installment of FX’s award-winning limited series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Inspired by actual events, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is the second installment of FX’s award-winning limited series, American Crime Story. Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith, Dan Minahan, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski are Executive Producers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. It is written by Tom Rob Smith, and Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

