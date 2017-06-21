New ‘American Crime Story’ Versace Images Reveal the Decadent Production

0

Staying on-brand, the unnecessarily long title for the new season of American Crime Story is — in full — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. I will probably never be referring to it again as all of that. However, I am excited not only to see the pomp and circumstance of the production revealed in new images today, but at the thought of Ryan Murphy handling something so perfectly in his wheelhouse as this particular story. The People vs. O.J. and Feud: Bette and Joan proved that Murphy is at his best when dealing with historical Hollywood. Series like Nip/Tuck, Scream Queens, Glee, and American Horror Story, all started strong but went off the rails pretty quickly, but the restrictions of a limited series — plus some basis in reality — seem to be the right match for this talents.

This also meant that I was extremely nervous about him tackling the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as a season of American Crime Story … it’s a dark and gritty story, certainly no glitz or glamour, and no room for camp. Two incredible storytellers have also already handled that narrative: David Simon, with the sprawling Treme, and Spike Lee with the affecting When the Levees Broke. It feels a little too grounded for what Murphy is best at creating, and it’s of little surprise that FX recently moved up production on Versace over Katrina (which I hope will quietly disappear into the night).

But back to Versace — EW has revealed a set of images that show just how incredibly big and brassy this season is going to be. Visually, The People vs O.J. was largely muted, embracing the dull colors of courtroom interiors and the browns and tans of the era. But Versace takes place in Miami Beach, which just begs for pops of neon colors. The new images not only give us a few new snaps of Penelope Cruz, who co-stars as Donatella Versace, but also of Edgar Ramirez as her slain father Gianni, Ricky Martin as his lover Antonio D’Amico (you guys), and Ryan Murphy-regular Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Check out more of the new images below; the Versace season of American Crime Story is tentatively slated to air in early 2018 (just the time to pick us up out of our winter doldrums).