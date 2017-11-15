‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Trailer Reveals ‘American Crime Story’ Season 2

0

FX has finally released the full trailer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which serves as the second season of the true crime anthology series. While many scoffed at the notion of Ryan Murphy tackling the O.J. Simpson case, The People v. O.J. Simpson turned out to be one of the best and most insightful pieces of narrative storytelling in all of 2016, so he’s certainly earned the benefit of the doubt. While a Katrina story was initially planned as Season 2, Versace started filming first and the entire take on Katrina was retooled earlier this year, so Versace jumped ahead while Katrina is being delayed until later next year.

As the title suggests, The Assassination of Gianni Versace chronicles the brutal murder of the iconic fashion designer (Edgar Ramirez) by troubled killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss). While O.J. chronicled issues of misogyny, racism, and class, Versace looks to be tackling themes like fame, wealth and, most prominently, self-hating homosexuals and homophobia. Cunanan’s motives were extremely unclear at the time, as he killed Versace after murdering four other seemingly unconnected people. But just like O.J., this series will likely bring to light little-known facts about the case.

Check out the full Assassination of Gianni Versace trailer below, along with a spot highlighting the cast of American Crime Story Season 2. The series also stars Penelope Cruz, Annaleigh Ashford, Max Greenfield, Finn Wittrock, and Ricky Martin and premieres on FX on January 17, 2018, but subscribers to FX+ will get to watch the first episode on January 12, 2018.