Exclusive ‘American Dreamer’ Trailer Sees Jim Gaffigan Kidnap a Drug Dealer’s Baby

Saban Films has released the trailer for American Dreamer, the thriller from director Derrick Borte that features comedian Jim Gaffigan taking on the darkest role of his career. Co-written with Daniel Forte, American Dreamer follows a struggling rideshare driver, Cam (Gaffigan), who moonlights as a chauffeur to a low-level drug-dealer (Robbie Jones). When times get especially desperate, Cam decides to kidnap his criminal associate’s child for ransom.

Anyone mostly familiar with Gaffigan as the large, affable Hot Pockets guy are gonna’ be floored by American Dreamer, which sees the famously pale stand-up going full dark to put in an intense performance. I actually sat down with Gaffigan when American Dreamer made its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival, and the performer opened up about the headspace this character finds himself in:

“This guy, he’s like an Uber or Lyft driver who’s had some bad luck, he tried the white-collar job, and instead of looking at his own problems he’s looking for that quick fix to get out of it…This guy is trying to piece his life together in the easiest, most selfish way. He doesn’t set out to do that. All the motivations of my character are not evil, but maybe they’re a little dimwitted. Hopefully, you see him justify these actions. It’s not for comedic effect. It’s like, ‘Oh, dude, don’t do that.'”

Check out the trailer below. American Dreamer—which also stars Tammy Blanchard, Isabel Arraiza, and Brian K. Landis—hits theaters, digital, and on-demand on September 20.

Here is the official synopsis for American Dreamer: