‘American Fable’ Trailer Envisions a New American Horror Story

First-time director Anne Hamilton offers up a new horror-thriller to add to the dark and gritty fairy tale genre. THR revealed the first trailer for American Fable, which is set in the rural Midwest in the 1980s.

Much like in Pan’s Labyrinth where a young girl escapes the atrocities of her reality by entering an eerie fantasy world, American Fable tells of an 11-year-old farm girl named Gitty whose fairy tale imaginings become real. This tale seems less fantastical and genre-heavy as Guillermo del Toro, but she, too, is stalked by a horned figure — trading The Pale Man for a medieval warrior on horseback. Soon, she grows horns as well, after discovering a mystery man held prisoner in her family’s silo.

Hamilton, who also penned the script, told IndieWire amid the film’s premiere at the SXSW Film Festival that the story stemmed from an image kicking around her mind: “a girl field dressing a deer in her barn when a strange man from the city pulls up and they somehow know each other.”

American Fable opens in theaters on and VOD on February 17th. The cast features Peyton Kennedy, Richard Schiff, Kip Pardue, and Marci Miller.

