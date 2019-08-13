‘American Factory’ Trailer Examines a Culture Clash in the Rust Belt

0

Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming documentary American Factory. The new film from Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant) examines an abandoned General Motors plan in Ohio and what happens when a Chinese billionaire opens up a new factory that brings together blue-collar Americans with Chinese workers.

The documentary received a lot of acclaim out of Sundance, and judging from this trailer, it’s not difficult to see why. The film looks to hit at the heart of industrialization and globalization in modern America, and the ensuing culture clashes that result from some a merger. Hopefully, Netflix viewers will give this film a shot because the documentary looks incredibly relevant, and hopefully it will prove illuminating on what the relationship between China and America will look like as we move further into the 21st century.

Check out the American Factory trailer below. The film arrives in select theaters and on Netflix on August 21st.

Here’s the official synopsis for American Factory: