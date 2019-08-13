‘American Factory’ Trailer Examines a Culture Clash in the Rust Belt

Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming documentary American Factory. The new film from Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant) examines an abandoned General Motors plan in Ohio and what happens when a Chinese billionaire opens up a new factory that brings together blue-collar Americans with Chinese workers.
The documentary received a lot of acclaim out of Sundance, and judging from this trailer, it’s not difficult to see why. The film looks to hit at the heart of industrialization and globalization in modern America, and the ensuing culture clashes that result from some a merger. Hopefully, Netflix viewers will give this film a shot because the documentary looks incredibly relevant, and hopefully it will prove illuminating on what the relationship between China and America will look like as we move further into the 21st century.
Check out the American Factory trailer below. The film arrives in select theaters and on Netflix on August 21st.
Here’s the official synopsis for American Factory:
From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy Award®-winners Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (“The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant,” “A Lion in the House,” “Seeing Red”) comes AMERICAN FACTORY, a Netflix Original Documentary presented by Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media. The acclaimed film takes a deep dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant and hires two thousand blue-collar Americans still recovering from the effects of the 2008 recession. Working side-by-side with experienced Chinese workers, the locals are optimistic about the future for the first time in almost a decade. But early days of hope give way to setbacks as high-tech China collides with working-class America, and issues of language and culture become seemingly insurmountable walls between clashing factions.