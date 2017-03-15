New ‘American Gods’ Trailer Is Full of Blood, Fire, and General Insanity

0

Starz has unveiled a bloody new trailer for the upcoming series American Gods, and this continues to look like one hell of a TV show. Created by Bryan Fuller and based on the graphic novel by Neil Gaiman, the series chronicles a brewing war between literal gods—the traditional Old Gods with mythological roots around the world, and the New Gods with enticements of money, technology, and celebrity. A grieving ex-con named Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) becomes the bodyguard and traveling partner of conman/Old God Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), and the two set off on a cross-country mission to build an army to battle these New Gods.

A TV series adaptation of American Gods has been in the works for years, with HBO originally attempting to develop it but ultimately abandoning the project after going through three different writers. Enter Bryan Fuller, the mad mastermind behind Pushing Daisies and Hannibal, who finally found a way to adapt American Gods as a compelling—and fittingly insane—TV series.

This new trailer shows that the show isn’t messing around when it comes to violence or fantastical imagery, and I’m incredibly excited to see what director David Slade—who helmed the vampire feature 30 Days of Night and was the principal director on Hannibal—brings to the table here. Sorry folks, but looks like you have yet another must-watch TV show to add to your plate.

Check out the new American Gods trailer in the video below. Fuller and Michael Green serve as showrunners, and the series also stars Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, Gillian Anderson, Kristen Chenoweth, Jonathan Tucker, Cloris Leachman, Peter Stormare, Chris Obi, Demore Barnes, Corbin Bernsen, and Mousa Kraish. American Gods premieres on Starz on Sunday, April 30th.