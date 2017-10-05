NYCC: Watch the ‘American Gods’ Panel Live

0

Listen up, American Gods fans. If you can’t make it to New York Comic-Con 2017, you’re in luck! Collider is the exclusive livestreaming partner with ReedPOP, and we’re streaming the entire American Gods NYCC panel live, right here, from 6pm to 7pm ET on Thursday, October 5th. Stars Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon), Pablo Schrieber (Mad Sweeney), and Yetide Badaki (Bilquis) will take the stage at Main Stage 1-D Presented by AT&T to answer fans’ burning questions about the first season of the Starz series and to tease what’s ahead for America Gods Season 2.

Based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, American Gods is spearheaeded by showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who offered up an intense adaptation with the show’s first season. Spanning different time periods and planets, American Gods revolves around an unassuming man named Shadow Moon who is roped into serving as the bodyguard for a mysterious man named Mr. Wednesday. Little does he know that he’s being roped into a battle between gods—the old gods, like Odin and Anubis, and the new gods like Media and Technical Boy. They’re at war for the hearts and minds of the unassuming public, and Shadow Moon is right in the middle of it.

Gaiman serves as an executive producer on the series, and Starz renewed the show for a second season this past May. The 8-episode first season also stars Emily Browning, Ian McShane, Gillian Anderson, Kristin Chenoweth, Peter Stormare, Cloris Leachman, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, Orlando Jones, Demore Barnes, Chris Obi, Jonathan Tucker, Corbin Bernsen, and Betty Gilpin. American Gods Season 2 premieres sometime in 2018.

Check out the livestream in the video above, which will switch over to the American Gods panel at 6pm ET.