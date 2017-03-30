Watch: ‘American Gods’ Opening Credits Explore the Interface of Religion and Technology

TV theme songs and opening credits have long been a favorite topic for discussion among viewing audiences, whether due to a shared sense of nostalgia, an opportunity for a fun sing-along, or just as a great introduction to the show that follows. In recent years, with incredibly produced and creatively unique intros for shows such as Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Hannibal, the opening credits sequence has become an art form in and of itself.
Enter American Gods, the Starz series adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s acclaimed story from co-creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green. This show’s opening credits sequence, which teases the tone and theme of the story itself, is now available for your viewing (and comparing) pleasure one month in advance of the premiere. Created by Elastic, “the opening for the series pairs Old and New God relics in a totem of gigantic proportions”, bizarrely and yet hypnotically combining modern technology with ancient iconography. It’s a stunning intro for sure and it heralds a mind-bending story to come.
The premiere arrives on Starz Sunday, April 30th at 9PM ET/PT.
Check out the opening credits sequence for American Gods below (via Starz):
“Is it strange to want action figures from a main title sequence? Crucified astronauts, neon cowboys and S&M centaurs, we bow to Elastic and their spectacular vision. A totem of godly visions we didn’t know we needed to worship until they showed us the light with this clarion call to the ‘American Gods’,” said co-Showrunners and Executive Producers Fuller and Green.
Here’s the official synopsis for American Gods:
“American Gods” posits a different kind of war brewing—one between Old Gods and New. The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.
Adapted from the award-winning novel, “American Gods” stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon; Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday; Emily Browning as Laura Moon and Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney.
Other cast members include Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover as Mr. World and Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy.
Additional cast include Gillian Anderson as Media; Kristin Chenoweth as Easter; Jonathan Tucker as Low Key Lyesmith; Cloris Leachman as Zorya Vechernyaya; Peter Stormare as Czernobog; Chris Obi as Anubis; Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan and Mousa Kraish as The Jinn.
“American Gods” is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Bryan Fuller and Michael Green are writers and showrunners. David Slade is directing the pilot and additional episodes. FMNA’s Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk are executive producers along with Fuller, Green, Slade, Adam Kane and Neil Gaiman. Senior Vice Presidents of Original Programming Marta Fernandez and Ken Segna are the Starz executives in charge of “American Gods.”