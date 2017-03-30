Watch: ‘American Gods’ Opening Credits Explore the Interface of Religion and Technology

0

TV theme songs and opening credits have long been a favorite topic for discussion among viewing audiences, whether due to a shared sense of nostalgia, an opportunity for a fun sing-along, or just as a great introduction to the show that follows. In recent years, with incredibly produced and creatively unique intros for shows such as Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Hannibal, the opening credits sequence has become an art form in and of itself.

Enter American Gods, the Starz series adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s acclaimed story from co-creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green. This show’s opening credits sequence, which teases the tone and theme of the story itself, is now available for your viewing (and comparing) pleasure one month in advance of the premiere. Created by Elastic, “the opening for the series pairs Old and New God relics in a totem of gigantic proportions”, bizarrely and yet hypnotically combining modern technology with ancient iconography. It’s a stunning intro for sure and it heralds a mind-bending story to come.

The premiere arrives on Starz Sunday, April 30th at 9PM ET/PT.

Check out the opening credits sequence for American Gods below (via Starz):

“Is it strange to want action figures from a main title sequence? Crucified astronauts, neon cowboys and S&M centaurs, we bow to Elastic and their spectacular vision. A totem of godly visions we didn’t know we needed to worship until they showed us the light with this clarion call to the ‘American Gods’,” said co-Showrunners and Executive Producers Fuller and Green.

Here’s the official synopsis for American Gods: